Up the ergonomics of your Switch with HORI’s Split Pad Compact from $43 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact for $42.99 shipped in the Light Gray and Yellow style. With a typical $50 price tag, today’s offer is landing as one of the first chances this year at 15% off. It’s within $3 of the all-time low, which was last set back in April. Best Buy is also getting in on the savings with today’s markdown, too. If you’re more of a Pokémon fan, the Pikachu & Mimikyu style is also on sale at $50.98, down from $60. HORI’s Split Pad Compact brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique design that merges the typical Joy-Cons with a full-sized controller. Living up to its name, the design is a bit more compact than the Pro version that has been featured on 9to5Toys many times in the past, with a more sleek build that improves the handheld experience with a built-in D-Pad, addressable buttons on the back, and much of the same comfortable design. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage from last fall, as well.

For those who would rather go for the brand’s much more ergonomic iteration of this controller, the Split Pad Pro by comparison sells for $50 right now in a handful of colors. This option isn’t on sale like the Compact model above, but does arrive with a design that’ll fit better in larger hands. If that seems like it’s worth the extra price, go see how the final design stacks up in our hands-on review.

Earlier this summer, we took a hands-on look at Nintendo’s adorable new pastel Joy-Con controllers. They aren’t going to elevate the ergonomics of your setup quite like the HORI gamepad above will, but add a very cute pop of color into your gaming kit. There’s a pair of two-tone colors now available, and we explore exactly how they look in person in our review.

The big news this week from Nintendo is of course focused around what the company’s plans for a next-generation console are. No but for real this time! It looks like the next piece of hardware from the company is slated to release sometime next year, and we’re breaking down the details with a report on everything you need to know.

HORI Switch Split Pad Compact features:

The Split Pad Compact attaches to the Nintendo Switch™ system to provide a full-size controller experience in Handheld Mode. The ergonomic form factor fits your hands perfectly for increased comfort and control. Features include full-size analog sticks and D-pad, turbo functions, and assignable rear buttons. Available in Light Gray & Yellow and Apricot Red colorways.

