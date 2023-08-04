Save $99 on Apple’s 512GB 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at the second-best price of $1,000

Amazon now offers Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $999.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from $1,099, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings while marking the second-best price of the year. Today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention and the 2023 low. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. We break down just how that stacks up below the fold.

This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

The weekend is just about here in our Apple guide, and we have a massive assortment of price cuts on all things from our favorite Cupertino company. M2 MacBooks? Check. The latest iPads? You bet. Accessories? Galore. You’ll want to dive into our deals hub for all of the best offers for Friday and beyond.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

