First deal ever: Audio-Technica’s gorgeous pro ANC TWX9 wireless buds now $249 (Reg. $299)

The wireless earbud space is a competitive one, but we have spotted a particularly notable price drop on one of the more compelling sleeper options out there. Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds for $249 shipped. This set launched last last year at $300 and have held strong ever since. Today’s price drops marks the first notable discount yet and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Audio-Technica – a storied pro audio brand for many years – delivers a high-tech set of premium earbuds with over 24 hours of wireless playback, app-controlled customizable digital noise cancellation, and intelligent hear-through tech that gives AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money, if you ask me. They also stand out from many of the options out there with a unique and, frankly, gorgeous black and subtle shimmering copper treatment. A wireless charging case, UV sterilization, and touch sensor controls round out the feature list. Take a deep dive into the experience as part of our hands-on review right here and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, there’s no shortage of compelling wireless earbuds out there, many of them from top-tier tech companies with comparable specs and lower prices than the ATs above. If the design and pedigree of the Audio-Technica offering are lost on you, check out the rest of this week’s best wireless earbuds and headphone deals below instead:

And to throw another particularly notable contender into the hat, we just had a chance to go hands-on with the brilliant new Sony XM5 models and they are fantastic. Everything you need know about them is waiting right here.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds feature:

Truly wireless in-ear headphones with digital hybrid noise-cancelling technology

Ambience control (noise-cancelling and hear-through) can be employed for music playback and calls

Use the touch sensor to choose from five preset noise-cancelling modes or optimized noise cancelling that adapts to your current environment

Hear-through function allows you to hear ambient sounds (plus your own, unmuffled voice) so you can talk to others around you without removing your earbuds

Newly designed 5.8 mm high-resolution drivers deliver an extended high-frequency range and improved sound detail

