First deal ever: Audio-Technica’s gorgeous pro ANC TWX9 wireless buds now $249 (Reg. $299)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesAudio-technica
Reg. $299 $249
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds-review close

The wireless earbud space is a competitive one, but we have spotted a particularly notable price drop on one of the more compelling sleeper options out there. Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds for $249 shipped. This set launched last last year at $300 and have held strong ever since. Today’s price drops marks the first notable discount yet and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Audio-Technica – a storied pro audio brand for many years – delivers a high-tech set of premium earbuds with over 24 hours of wireless playback, app-controlled customizable digital noise cancellation, and intelligent hear-through tech that gives AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money, if you ask me. They also stand out from many of the options out there with a unique and, frankly, gorgeous black and subtle shimmering copper treatment. A wireless charging case, UV sterilization, and touch sensor controls round out the feature list. Take a deep dive into the experience as part of our hands-on review right here and head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, there’s no shortage of compelling wireless earbuds out there, many of them from top-tier tech companies with comparable specs and lower prices than the ATs above. If the design and pedigree of the Audio-Technica offering are lost on you, check out the rest of this week’s best wireless earbuds and headphone deals below instead:

And to throw another particularly notable contender into the hat, we just had a chance to go hands-on with the brilliant new Sony XM5 models and they are fantastic. Everything you need know about them is waiting right here

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • Truly wireless in-ear headphones with digital hybrid noise-cancelling technology
  • Ambience control (noise-cancelling and hear-through) can be employed for music playback and calls
  • Use the touch sensor to choose from five preset noise-cancelling modes or optimized noise cancelling that adapts to your current environment
  • Hear-through function allows you to hear ambient sounds (plus your own, unmuffled voice) so you can talk to others around you without removing your earbuds
  • Newly designed 5.8 mm high-resolution drivers deliver an extended high-frequency range and improved sound detail

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Audio-technica

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rad Power’s RadTrike sees $600 discount in New Green ...
Secure Pad & Quill’s luxurious magnetic leat...
Greenworks Lawn Mower and Blower Combo makes it easy to...
Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike has never sold for le...
Govee’s app/voice-controlled smart gooseneck kett...
Schwinn’s Marshall Hybrid e-bike sports a 35-mile ran...
Xbox and PlayStation gamers can play the new Crash Team...
Ecosmart ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater keeps it...
Load more...
Show More Comments