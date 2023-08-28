SanDisk’s new ultra-protective USB 3.2 ArmorATD HDD sees first deals from $90

We are now tracking the first price drops on the latest-model SanDisk Professional G-Drive ArmorATD External Hard Drive via Amazon. The 1TB model is going for $89.99 and the 2TB is down at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and $120, you’re looking at the first deals since landing on Amazon back in July. While you will find the previous-generation ArmorATD we reviewed going for $83 and $100, WD has brought USB 3.2 Gen 1 support to the latest models while maintaining the particularly durable exterior. The whole anodized aluminum drive is surrounded with a rugged bumper to protect it from drops out in the wild alongside triple-layer shock resistance, IP54 protection against rain and dust as well as a 1,000-pound crush resistance. It might not be as fast as the solid-state options out there, but this is easily among the most protected option we have tested out for folks taking their storage devices out in the field and on trips. With USB-A and USB-C connectivity at the ready, you can get a better idea of the user experience on the 5Gb/s drive in our hands-in feature with the previous model. Head below for more.

If a basic external hard drive will suffice for your needs, something like the WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD will also save you some cash. It is not nearly as new a release as the model above, but it will get the job done for much less with the 2TB model coming at $69, or less than the 1TB featured up top.

Take it up a notch with the 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD we just tested out or go for the particularly notable deal we are still tracking on Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD. The 2TB variant is still down at one of its best prices ever and you can get all of the details you need on this one before the price jumps back up in both our previous deal coverage and our hands-on review right here.

SanDisk Pro G-Drive ArmorATD HDD features:

USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage

USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible

Transfer rates of up to 130MB/s read (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel

Built tough with an easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durabilty you can trust

