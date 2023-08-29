ESR vegan leather MagSafe wallet with metal hardware and finger loop from $13 (Reg. $20)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Reg. $20 From $13
a hand holding a cellphone

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Magnetic iPhone HaloLock Wallet with finger loop at $12.99 in black or $13.49 in brown after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 directly from ESR, this is up to 35% off MSRP and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at a couple bucks below our previous mention. Compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, and presumably next month’s iPhone 15 (not 12 or 13 mini), this model steps it up slightly from your average MagSafe wallet with the inclusion of metal hardware and a pop-out finger loop for extra grip. The vegan leather solution carries up to three IDs or bank cards that are held in place via a hidden dynamic tension spring with a finger cutout along the bottom so you can coax your cards in and out easier without removing the whole thing from the back of your device. More details below. 

The prices above are quite competitive from a brand we feature on a regular basis. However, if you’re willing to take a chance with a lesser known outfit, this Lacase option starts at $6 Prime shipped on Amazon with several color options. 

Check out this deal on the PopSockets MagSafe PopWallet in three colors. But if you prefer to keep your wallet in your pocket, the traditional handmade leather models from Pad & Quill are wonderful options that are well made and happen to be on sale ahead of Labor Day now. With up 45% in savings, you’ll find various models ranging from card holders to bifolds marked down right now and you can get all of the details you need in our coverage of the brand’s holiday sale event right here

ESR Magnetic iPhone Wallet (HaloLock) features:

  • Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets provide a 250% stronger magnetic lock than the official magnetic wallet, so your items stay secure and it won’t come off when taken out of your pocket
  • All in One Pocket: lightweight design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1–3 cards equally secure thanks to the dynamic tension spring inside the card holder
  • Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a comfortably better grip on the go, doubles as a stand so you can enjoy hands-free viewing in landscape, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to pocket your phone
  • Instant Card Access: get the card you need when you need it without having to detach your wallet by simply inserting your finger into the specially designed bottom cutout

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s new HomePod 2 sees rare discount to $285 ...
Save up to $150 on a refurb Ninja Woodfire grill and sm...
Time is running out to save up to $700 on e-bikes in th...
AUTO-VOX Wireless RV Backup Camera sees first discount ...
Pad & Quill Labor Day sale: Leather Apple Watch ba...
New silicone elago Apple Pencil 2nd generation pen-styl...
Govee’s modular smart RGB wall lighting kit falls to ...
9to5Toys Daily: August 29, 2023 – Save on OnePlus Pad...
Load more...
Show More Comments