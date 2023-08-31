Customize all eight buttons on Corsair’s Dark Core RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse for $69

Amazon is offering the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.22 shipped. Down from $90, this 23% discount is not the lowest price we’ve seen for this device, but does fall $12 above the all-time low back in March 2022. It also sits just $17 above the current average used price as well. With this gaming mouse you’ll receive pinpoint accuracy and precision in your gameplay thanks to its 18,000 DPI optical sensor, and sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. It can communicate with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, which is “twice the speed of standard gaming mice,” ensuring smooth and fast response times. It features eight fully programmable buttons with customizable macros and button remaps, and a nine-zone RGB backlighting that includes an integrated light bar with five individually-addressed RGB LEDs for a near-unlimited combination of customizable color palettes. The battery will give you up to 50 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, while the contoured shape of its body gives you a comfortable fit and includes two interchangeable side grips.

And speaking of Corsair products, Amazon also has the Corsair HS55 WIRELESS Multiplatform Lightweight Gaming Headset on sale for $80. This 2.4GHz headset gives you a range of up to 50 feet with a battery that ensures 24 hours of life, plus the added bonus of Bluetooth support for your mobile devices. It comes equipped with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, enabling a multi-channel audio and dropping you right into the middle of your favorite games. With its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, you’ll be able to hear every bang, thwack, and footstep on the battlefield giving you a leg up on the competition.

And while we’re here discussing some of the great deals you can take advantage of to upgrade your battlestation, you should also check out the MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It features a transparent dual-layer design that allows light through the keycaps, showing off a vivid and stunning RGB illumination which can be customized to your liking. It also comes with a built-in onboard memory that allows you to store up to three customized profiles, with any settings, RGB effects, or macro keys you choose to include.

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

Play with pinpoint accuracy and precision thanks to a custom PixArt PAW3392 native 18,000 DPI optical sensor, optimized for wireless mice with extremely low power consumption and customizable in 1 DPI resolution steps. Charges with an easy-to-use, reversible USB-C connector. Mouse button Type: Omron. Nine-zone dynamic RGB backlighting, including an integrated light bar with five individually addressable RGB LEDs, offers near endless customization of colors and lighting effects. Get an in-game advantage with eight buttons, fully programmable with custom macros and button remaps. High-performance Omron switches rated for more than 50 million clicks.

