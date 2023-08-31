Save $270 on NordicTrack’s commercial VU exercise bike with iFIT membership for $1,030

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack Commercial VU Exercise Bike for $1,030.45 shipped. a 21% discount down from its usual $1,300, this deal also includes a 30-day iFIT Family membership that is regularly priced at $39 per month. Experience comfort and convenience while finally starting that workout routine you’ve been putting off. It comes equipped with an immersive interactive HD touchscreen that can stream live and on-demand iFIT workouts, as well as a SMR silent magnetic resistance for near-silent home exercise. With the 30-day iFIT family membership, you and up to five other users can join live and on-demand studio classes with elite personal trainers that can actively push you towards your goals, with 24 digital levels of resistance that can be auto-adjusted by your trainer in real-time to further challenge you by mimicking real-world terrain.

And if you’re going to commit to your fitness and health, you might as well take the extra precaution to commit to not scratching up your floors in the process. Amazon is offering the Echelon Fitness Protective Indoor Mat for $70. This durable 90.5-inch by 39-inch fitness mat will ensure that your floors are protected from damaging effects of heavy exercise equipment, subsequently prolonging the device’s lifespan, while also reducing the vibration noise on your floor.

Maybe you’re looking for a different kind of home workout within similar guidelines? Well, you should check out the Echelon Row with 30-day free Echelon Membership. Featuring a foldable design for easier storage, a device holder that both swivels 90 degrees and flips 180 degrees, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, you’ll receive low-impact workouts that are as challenging as they are dynamic.

NordicTrack Commercial VU Exercise Bike Features:

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream live & on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts & Studio Classes; Add up to 5 users; Elite trainers adjust your equipment (39 dollars value)

Immersive 14-inch interactive HD touchscreen streams live & on-demand iFIT workouts directly to your equipment; SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance for near-silent home exercise

24 Digital Levels of Resistance; Automatic Trainer Control allows your iFIT Trainer to auto-adjust your resistance in real-time; Enjoy hands-free exercise that matches global terrain in your home

325-pound weight capacity; Protected with a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty; 55.29″ H x 24.86″ W x 41.49″ L

