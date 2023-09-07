Samsung’s brand new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD cards see first deals from $17 (30% off)

Update: Joining the ongoing price drops on the 512GB model, the 128GB and 256GB variants are now seeing the very first deals on Amazon as well:

Last week Samsung unveiled its next-generation flagship microSD cards in the form of the new PRO Ultimate lineup. Delivering the fastest speeds we have seen from the brand’s consumer lineup yet, they provide a compelling solution for gaming consoles, Android handsets and tablets, camera rigs, and more, all without jacking the prices up much higher than the previously available PRO Plus variants we reviewed. Starting today, we are also now tracking the very first price drop on the 512GB model, subsequently bringing the price down to the best yet. The regularly $65 microSD card is now available directly from Samsung at $44.99 shipped. It is still up at full price on Amazon, but could get price matched at any time. Head below for more details.

As we detailed in our launch coverage, the new PRO Ultimate lineup comes in various capacities, much like previous launches from the brand, but takes the speeds up a notch alongside the new navy blue colorway. This time around they are capable of hitting that 200MB/s rate – among the highest you’ll find out there from the big storage brands – and you can take a deeper dive into the feature set right here.

If you can make do with a 180MB/s model, however, the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB model is selling for $40 shipped on Amazon right now.

And while we are talking Samsung storage, scope out this deal we spotted on the 4TB T7 Shield portable SSD this morning at $70 off.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console,⁴ count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

