Take 35% off Sun Joe’s SPX1050 electric pressure washer at new all-time low of $73

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX1050 Electric Pressure Washer for $73.48 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. Bringing the cost down from $113, this deal gives you $40 in savings. It is the new all-time low that we have tracked, and even comes in $12 under our previous mention back in January. With this 10.5A electric pressure washer you’ll be able to remove all that stubborn grease and grime on your home, deck, driveway, patio, as well as you car, truck, boat, and any other vehicle in need of a good washing. It is able to reach a maximum pressure of 1,500 PSI, and comes with a 11.8-fluid-ounce foam cannon that aerates detergent for an even more thorough clean. It also features a Total Stop System that shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy and money while prolonging its motor’s life.

You can also find a small deal on Sun Joe’s All-Purpose Heavy Duty Pressure Washer for $20. Down by 10%, you’ll receive the largest 128-fluid-ounce container of this bio-degradeable, non-toxic, and bleach-free formula that is designed specifically for the above model’s foam cannon and can also be used on more sensitive surfaces using a mop or brush.

And if you’re looking for a bigger pressure washer with a little more power, check out our coverage of the Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer. This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor that can reach 2,300 PSI and features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank.

Sun Joe SPX1050 Electric Pressure Washer Features:

YOU NAME IT. YOU AIM IT. GRIME IS GONE®. Blast away all that stubborn grease + grime on your home, RV, car, truck, boat, deck, driveway, patio, and lawn equipment with the 10.5-AMP Electric Pressure Washer from Sun Joe®. Got more grime? Give your cleaning blast a boost with the included 11.8 FL OZ FOAM CANNON, which aerates detergent for a thorough clean. Plus, SPX1050 includes handy features like the 20′ STEEL-REINFORCED HIGH PRESSURE HOSE + a 35′ POWER CORD with GFCI protection. And every Sun Joe® pressure washer includes revolutionary TOTAL STOP SYSTEM technology, which shuts off pump and power when the trigger is not engaged, to save energy and prolong the life of your motor. So, strip away all that nasty grime and make your home, vehicle and more shine with this dirt-decimating dynamo. GET EQUIPPED®.

