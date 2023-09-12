ChargePoint’s Home Flex Level 2 EV charger falls to lowest price on Amazon for $589 (Reg. $699)

Amazon is offering the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 240V EV Charger for $588.99 shipped. Down from its regular $699, with a typical price around $650, this $109 discount is the lowest price on Amazon that we have tracked. Wall outlets just don’t always cut it, and this 240V Level 2 EV home charger offers you a charge up to nine times faster than standard outlets, delivering a flexible 16A to 50A of power and up to 37 miles or range per hour of charge. It can easily be installed indoors or outdoors by an electrician, with options for both plug-in or hardwired installations available. Designed to charge any EV you’ll find in North America, it has been tested on leading models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Volvo Recharge, Tesla, Polestar, Hyundai Kona and Ioniq, Kira NIRO, Nissan LEAF, Toyota Prius Prime, BMW i3, Honda Clarity, Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar I-PACE, and more. You can also set convenient charging schedules through the ChargePoint app, along with Alexa, being sure to take advantage of off-peak hours.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Amazon is currently offering a 27% discount on the Schumacher SEV1600P1450 Level 2 EV Wall Charger for $399. This device employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power when hardwired. It features a configurable current from 16A to 40A that can be adjusted during installation to your home’s power system, which can be either indoors or outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant enclosure. It can also be fully integrated into your compatible smart home, and allows for a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection through the SchuPower app to monitor charging while away.

If you’re looking for an alternative brand to invest in, check out our past coverage for the Vevor Level 1 and 2 120V Portable EV charger, a device you can easily choose to install as a fixed station in your garage, or keep it in your car for on-the-go needs wherever there’s an available power outlet. There’s also the VOLTORB Level 2 EV charger that comes conveniently designed as one single device.

ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 240V EV Charger Features:

CHARGE YOUR EV FASTER: Level 2 electric vehicle charging station compatible with any EV charges up to 9Xs faster than a standard wall outlet

UNIVERSAL EV CHARGER: Tested on leading EV models: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Volvo Recharge, Polestar, Hyundai Kona and Ioniq, Kira NIRO, Nissan LEAF, Tesla, Toyota Prius Prime, BMW i3, Honda Clarity, Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar I-PACE, and more

SMARTHOME AND WIFI ENABLED: Set a convenient charging schedule with the ChargePoint app, compatible with Alexa devices

UP TO 50 AMPS: Energy Star rated electric car charging station features flexible amperage settings from 16 to 50 amps

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!