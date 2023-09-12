Schwinn Voyager E-bike cruises into new all-time low for $1,312 (Save $688)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price down to $1,312.19 shipped.

Amazon is offering discounts on the Schwinn Voyager Electric Bike with Large Step-over Frame starting from $1,465.11 shipped. Down from $1,800, this 19% discount is a new all-time low. With an original price of $2,000, this deal gives you a combined $535 in savings. This E-bike is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. Equipped with a 250W hub-drive motor, it can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself. The LCD handlebar display gives you real-time assist levels, battery life, and range. The suggested rider height for this E-bike is Five-foot-seven to six-foot-one.

Amazon is also offering a 33% discount on the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric Kickscooter for $1,000. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off.

You can also check out the Labor Day sales that just launched by Juiced Bikes, who are marking down a collection of their E-bikes, like the HyperScorpion, which packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design able to hit a top speed of 30 MPH, with a 70-mile range. And head on over to our Green Deals hub for a fresh assortment of discounts that are currently up for grabs.

Schwinn Voyager Electric Bike Features:

With the SR Suntour coil-sprung suspension fork with lockout, you can tune your Voyageur ebike to your comfort level: shock absorbing for rough roads or fully rigid for smooth paths.

