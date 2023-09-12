Sun Joe’s 24V cordless cultivator/weeder falls to 2023 low of $82 (Reg. $109)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V Cordless Telescoping Electric Cultivator/Weeder for $81.93 shipped. Down from $109, this 25% discount is the lowest price we have tracked for 2023. It comes in $10 above the current going used rate and $15 above the all-time low back in October of last year. Equipped with a 250W motor and 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery, this cordless cultivator/weeder provides you with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 6-inch single-wheel design with 10 durable steel tines, along with its minor 4.5-pound weight, makes it an ideal tool for cultivating in tight spaces and weeding between plants with neither pain nor strain holding you back.

And to make sure you have everything you need to tend to your yard and garden, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $109. This versatile device comes as a 2-in-1 combo, able to convert between a chainsaw and a pole saw for whatever cutting job is ahead of you, ideal for overhanging branches and thin logs. The 120V chainsaw is equipped with a 10-inch bar and chain, as well as an 8A motor, able to cut branches up to 9.5 inches thick. The pole extends to 8.8 feet long, giving you up to 15 feet of overhead reach.

And if you’ve also been on the hunt for a new pressure washer to make sure your walkways and driveways are muck-free, check out the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer. With its 14.5A motor, this pressure washer offers you 1,450 PSI to demolish every last piece of dirt, grease, gunk, and grime.

Sun Joe 24V Cordless Telescoping Cultivator/Weeder Features:

[POWERFUL]: 250-watt motor and 10 durable Steel tines easily mix Any soil type to allow air and water to penetrate for healthier roots and plants

[EASY MANEUVER]: 6-in. Single-wheel design is ideal for cultivating in tight spaces, and weeding between plants

[VERSATILE]: Great for weeding or mixing in soil amendments. Up to 60 minutes of runtime, perfect any place Power is at a premium.

[LIGHTWEIGHT]: Ultra-lightweight at less than 4.5 lbs to take the pain and strain out of weeding and cultivating

