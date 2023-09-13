Auto-Vox’s CS-2 wireless backup camera sees 35% discount to new all-time low for $78

Amazon is offering the Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera for $77.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon and using the promo code 36TZ3I6K for an additional 10% off at checkout. Down from $120, with prices typically falling between $84 and $96, this is a combined 35% discount that marks a new all-time low and ultimately saves you $42. Adopting a 2.4G wireless technology that delivers a stable image without interference from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or radio signals while within the 33 foot range, this backup camera is designed for mid-size vehicles like vans, SUVs, trucks, and trailers too. You’ll receive both the waterproof camera, which has an adjustable 6-glass lens and comes with a 0.1-lumen rated night vision, as well as a 4.3-inch monitor that features a PC1058 sensor for vivid and smooth picture quality. Installation is far easier than its wired counterparts, simply power the monitor with your vehicles cigarette lighter or fuse box, and connect the wireless camera to a continuous power source for constant monitoring or connect to the reverse lamp for backing up.

If you’re in need of something designed for larger vehicles and trailers, Amazon also offers the Auto-Vox RV Backup Camera for $140, after clipping the on-page $30 coupon. Equipped with a long-range antenna to solve any issue of lag or flickering, this camera can be flipped between a rear view or a front view and provides a 135-degree wide viewing angle. It features an enhanced night vision utilizing two infrared lights with advanced sensors to avoid camera glare. The monitor can support two different camera inputs and features a split-screen function to show the videos simultaneously. Installation is fast and easy, just connect the monitor to a cigarette lighter or fuse panel, and connect the camera to a reverse light for backing up, or a portable power source for continuous use.

And if you’re looking to further upgrade your vehicle’s technological capabilities, check out our past coverage of the 2nd Generation Echo Auto. With its built-in five mics, Alexa will be able to hear you over music, A/C, or road noise with ease. Using only your voice, you can ask Alexa to stream music playlists, binge a podcast or audio book, make phone calls, reply to text messages, and even check in with Alexa-enabled devices at home to ensure hands remain on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Features:

The wireless backup camera adopts 2.4G Wireless technology and delivers a stable image to avoid any interference, like Bluetooth, WIFI, and Radio. Backup camera with powerful wireless transmission range under 33 ft, ideal for mid-size vehicles such as Vans, SUVs, Trucks, and Trailers. Back up camera for cars with IP68 waterproof standard to withstand rainy, cloudy, foggy weather, and will never fog up or cause the wireless back up camera to be blurry & white screen.t. The image can be flipped between mirror (rear view) and facing (front view). You can use the camera as rear backup camera wireless or front camera.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!