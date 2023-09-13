Travel 45 miles on Schwinn’s Kettle Valley Electric Bike for $1,145 (Save $555)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price down to $1,144.58 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike for $1,181.14 shipped, a 31% discount from its usual $1,700. This comfortably designed e-bike is great for commuting and cruising around your neighborhood, with its 375W battery able to sustain travel for up to 45 miles and its 250W pedal assist hub drive motor giving you an extra boost whenever you need it. Featuring a 7-speed twist shifter with derailleur that provides smooth gear shifts, mechanical disc brakes to deliver fast-acting stopping power, and a low step-through frame for riders 64-inches to 74-inches tall. It easily recharges with a standard household outlet, ensuring its never without juice.

If you’re looking for more affordable commuter options that can handle similar distance to the above deal, Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter for $1,000, a 33% discount from its usual $1,500. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off.

If you’re still looking for a cheaper product, you can check out our recent coverage of the Jetson J5 Electric Bike. It can reach speeds up to 15 MPH, and its lithium-ion battery has a range of 15 miles with the twist throttle, and 30 miles with its pedal assist. It even possesses a folding mechanism to make storage at home or work easier.

Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike Features:

Comfortable hybrid ebike, great for commuting and neighborhood rides; 28-Inch wheels fit riders 5’4″ to 6’2″ tall

Integrated 375-watt hour battery lasts up to 45 miles; Easily recharge with a standard household outlet, Tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

250-watt pedal assist hub drive motor gives you an extra boost when you need it; Thumb pad controller lets you choose your level of assistance

7-speed twist shifter with derailleur provides smooth gear shifts, mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power.

Low step-through frame makes it easy to get on and off the bike; Upright riding position creates a comfortable ride, rear cargo rack for storage

