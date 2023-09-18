8Bitdo’s clear Dual Xbox Charging Dock with ambient lighting now starts from $36 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers from $35.99 shipped. This is a solid 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s offer comes within a couple bucks on the black model and marks a relatively rare price drop on the white variant that has only seen a couple deals since release back in October. There are plenty of more affordable dual Xbox controller chargers out there, but this is an officially licensed option from a trusted third-party brand that also features dual magnetic connectors and a see-through base with ambient lighting. Compatible with both Xbox Series X and Xbox One wireless controllers, a quick tap of the center charging stack will adjust the brightness of the ambient glow emanating through the clear base (bright, medium, or dim in a cycle). Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

A more affordable solution would be to opt for this single PowerA charger stand. This is also an officially licensed option and, while it won’t provide the modern see-through lighting action, will keep your gamepad juiced up for less at $20 Prime shipped.

Be sure to scope out the details on the new Xbox Mastercard – you can put your Gamertag on it and earn points towards games through daily purchases – as well as this deal on 8Bitdo’s officially licensed Arcade Stick for Xbox/Windows down at the $108 low.

You’ll also want to check out the new official Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller as well as the latest SteelSeries white model noise cancelling PXbox Arctis Nova headsets.

8Bitdo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series and Xbox One wireless controllers. Magnetic Secure Charging – The magnetic contacts secure the controller to the charging dock. LED Charging Indicator – Amber lighting when charging, and white when fully charged.A djustable Ambient Lighting, you can press the touch pad to adjust the brightness from bright > medium > dim in a cycle.Dual Charging Dock with two 1100 mAh rechargeable battery packs and 4 battery doors.

