HyperX’s 2023 Gladiate Xbox gamepad with trigger locks now back at $25 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Series X|S and PC Controller at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is nearly 30% off and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and marks a return to the Amazon all-time low as well. After getting chance to go hands-on with this model, we called it “a budget gaming beast.” Officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, its design is centered around a pair of customizable rear buttons with dual rumble motors, textured grips, and a generally traditional asymmetrical Xbox-style setup. It also features “faster trigger pulls” by way of custom lock position “for short pulls to execute actions faster, or keep the longer pulls for trigger actions that need more finesse.” Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.

While today’s lead deal is well below the $50 cloud and mobile version, even the usual rock-bottom wired PowerA Xbox controls are selling for a couple bucks more on Amazon right now. If you’re in the market for something like this, the Clutch Gladiate is certainly worth considering.

However, you might want to take a look at the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S too. This one also works on PC and is currently selling for under $23 Prime shipped on Amazon.

But if you’re looking to go pro, we are still tracking the Series 2 Elite Core Microsoft wireless gamepad down at one of its best prices on Amazon right now. Get a closer look right here.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate Controller features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox: The HyperX Clutch Gladiate is fully compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as PC.

Faster Trigger Pulls with Dual Trigger Locks: Set the lock position for short pulls to execute actions faster, or keep the longer pulls for trigger actions that need more finesse.

Gain The Advantage with Programmable Buttons: Configure the rear buttons to actions like thumb stick clicks so you’ll have faster access to them, giving you an extra edge in competition.

Immersive, Powerful Dual Rumble Motors: Feel every shot, hit, and rev or your engine more vividly with the Clutch Gladiate’s dual rumble motors.

Comfortable, Textured Grips: Keep a firm grasp on the game situation and your controller with the comfortable textured grips.

