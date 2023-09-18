Smartphone Accessories: Case-Mate 30W transparent USB-C charger $14 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Charger for $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s 53% discount marks the second-best discount we’ve seen. This is $1 under our previous mention and also arriving at within $0.50 of the all-time low. There are also other styles starting at under $20 or less. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.
More smartphone accessories:
- Baseus Habitat 100W USB-C Cable: $11 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack clearance lands at $85 on Amazon (Reg. $99)
- VOLTME 30W GaN III Charger: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Fuel 2-in-1 Wireless Charger: $55 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Anker’s 15W MagSafe charging cube hits $120 (Reg. $150), more chargers from $12
- Ringke Fusion iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- UGREEN Air Vent Car Mount: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Jabra’s new Elite 4 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair land at $70 (Reg. $100), more
- Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- INIU 15W Qi Charging Stand: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Anker’s latest Nano USB-C wall chargers are perfect for iPhone 15 starting from $11
- Nulaxy Folding Smartphone Stand: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Samsung 15W USB-C Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in stock just in time for iPhone 15 at $49
- AINOPE Metal USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- UGREEN 5.3 Bluetooth Aux Adapter: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter hits lowest price in months at $75
Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:
Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!