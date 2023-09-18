Smartphone Accessories: Case-Mate 30W transparent USB-C charger $14 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Charger for $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s 53% discount marks the second-best discount we’ve seen. This is $1 under our previous mention and also arriving at within $0.50 of the all-time low. There are also other styles starting at under $20 or less. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

