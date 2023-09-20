Keep the hot water running with Marey’s Power Pak electric tankless water heater for $144

Amazon is offering the Marey Power Pak Electric Tankless Water Heater for $144.33 shipped. Down from $175, after falling from $210 last week, this $31 discount is third-lowest price we have tracked. It sits just $4 above the all-time low back from August. This 220V tankless water heater provides a maximum of 2 points of use and up to 2.2 GPM at 35-degrees Fahrenheit temperature rise, making it ideal for apartments, cabins, tiny houses, or as a point of use in commercial and industrial applications. It features a backlit LCD display for easy temperature selection, with a simple installation and electrical connection process.

If you’re looking for under-the-sink heating solutions, Amazon is also offering the Marey ECO085 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $161. With a compact size designed to be installed almost anywhere, this 220V tankless water heater is able to provide endless hot water as a single point of use. It measures 11 inches by 11 inches by 5 inches, and offers an 8.5-gallon-per-minute flow rate that only heats water when its needed, saving you on energy costs.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

MAREY Power Pak Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

Bare element heating technology: provides fast heating and offers liming formation protection

Unit provides 12 KW – 220 volts with a maximum of 2 points of use application

Operates with a mininum flow rate of 0.54 GPM, ideal for apartments, cabins, tiny houses or as a point of use in a wide range of home and light commercial applications

Special Features: Fast Heating, Electronically Controlled, Constant outlet water temperature

German technology alloy bare element

