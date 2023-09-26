Echelon EX-3 smart connect fitness bike with 30-day premier membership falls to $540 (33% off)

Update: Amazon has no dropped the price down to $539.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon.

Amazon is offering the Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $599.99 shipped. Down from $800, with a starting price tag of $1,000, 2023 has seen more significant markdowns than previous years, hitting an all-time low back in July. This 25% discount is a return to the third lowest price we have tracked. Get the all-encompassing cardio workout you deserve with this fitness bike, designed with a strong frame so you can pedal as hard as needed to reach your goals. It comes equipped with 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance for varying intensities, and includes a handlebar-mounted 180-degree rotating console that holds your tablet or other devices for video workouts. Purchase of the bike comes with a 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership, giving you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes ranging from 5 to 45 minutes, from beginner levels to professional athletic levels.

If you’re looking for both a cardio and strength-focused exercise, Amazon is also offering the Echelon Row for $700. Featuring a foldable design for easier storage, a device holder that both swivels 90-degrees and flips 180-degrees, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, you’ll receive low-impact workouts that are as challenging as they are dynamic. Like the bike above, this rowing machine also comes with a 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership.

And if you’re at all looking for a way to track all your progress and how it is affecting your body, check out the Renpho Smart Bathroom Scale, designed to track and analyze 13 key body composition metrics: weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, fat-free bodyweight, body water, protein, and muscle mass.

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike Features:

With a membership you get live and on-demand classes for beginning to advanced riders ranging from 5-45 minutes long. Choose from endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides and many others from our world class instructors. One membership works for all machines, including our bikes, rowers, treadmills and Reflect fitness mirrors. You also get access to our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and much more. We Don’t Play Elevator Music. With a membership, you’ll stay energized and motivated with the best music in the industry. We partner with the top record labels to bring you the latest music for the best fitness experience. Dance, EDM, Folk and Funk. Hip Hop to K-Pop. Metal, Latin and R&B…whatever your ears want, we’ve got.

