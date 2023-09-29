iHeat’s flagship AH series 27kW tankless electric water heater hits 2023 low at $501

Amazon is offering the iHeat AH Series Tankless 27kW Electric Water Heater for $501.10 shipped. Starting the year off at $504, it quickly rose to its high of $615 before falling down to $597 where it stayed for most of the year, with some fleeting discounts mid-summer. Today’s deal is not only the first markdown in a few months, but is also the lowest price we have seen in 2023. This flagship electric water heater from iHeat offers 27kW of electrical power, and is able to run two to three standard showers at once at a rate of 2 GPM at 91.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Through its wide array of sensors, this water heater monitors real-time data collected 60 times a second, with the iHeat software allowing you to read this data, as well as run full diagnostics of the unit without ever having to open it up. It features a touchscreen display for adjusting settings, and sports a 3/4-inch inlet and outlet for effortless high flow applications.

As a slightly cheaper alternative, Amazon is currently offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $440. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

AH Series Tankless 27kW Electric Water Heater Features:

The AH series of tank less water heaters have long been known for their durability and reliability. The ah-27 is the flagship AHS27-D from iheat. Powerful enough to heat water for average size homes in extreme northern climates with 27 kilowatts of electrical draw it is more powerful than the ah-24. With a Max temp rise of 183.6 degrees F at 1 gpm and 91.8 degrees F at 2 gpm you can see how this heater will perform in the most extreme environments, large homes and multi-appliance applications. It is perfect for large homes throughout north America where incoming water temperature is 40 degrees F or less. There is hardly anything that the ah-27 can’t handle.

