Read, write, and sketch on Amazon’s Kindle Scribe at some of the best prices yet from $265

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on the the Kindle Scribe – the “first Kindle for reading, writing, journaling, and sketching.” You can now score the 16GB model at $264.99 shipped, down for the regular $340 price tag. That $75 price drop undercuts our early August mention by $15 and comes within $10 of the 2023 Prime Day price for the second-lowest total we have tracked since the Scribe initially debuted back in September of 2022. The only full featured Kindle reader out there, it comes with Amazon’s digital pen for taking notes, making lists, jotting things down as you read, and more. Head below for additional details and price drops on the other configurations.

Described as Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date, this flagship Kindle allows users to “use the four brush types to write and sketch on included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” Everything is centered around a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display with access to millions of books and USB-C charging. Here are the two configurations, both with various internal storage capacities:

The main difference between the two is the basic and premium pen:

Kindle Scribe includes either a Basic or Premium Pen. Both give you more ways to use your Kindle than ever before. The Premium Pen has a dedicated eraser and a shortcut button, which can be assigned to seamlessly switch between pen, highlighter, and more.

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

