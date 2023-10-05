Dive into nostalgia with the Complete Calvin and Hobbes paperback box set for $68 (Reg. $135)

Amazon is offering the Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Box Set for $67.66 shipped. You can also find the hardcover box set on Amazon as well for $99.83 shipped. Down from $135, this collection has had a long and winding history of discounts over the years, with today’s deal hitting the lowest price in 2023 that we have tracked. It comes in $8 above the current going used rate, and is the cheapest price among retailers as well – for example, Barnes and Noble has it listed for $110.

Calvin and Hobbes is without a doubt one of the most popular comic strips of all time, with many folks above a certain age quickly able to recognize either of the titular characters – and even if you never read or heard about these comics, you’ve likely seen the crude window stickers that have become popular of a delinquent version of Calvin peeing. This imaginative story of a boy and his real-only-to-him tiger was first syndicated in 1985, appearing in over 2,400 newspapers by the time its author Bill Watterson retired in 1996. With this box set, you’ll be able to relive every panel and enjoy every heartfelt moment once more.

And if you’re a fan of gaming consoles and their histories, check out the Hardcover Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox book. As the title suggests, this is an updated edition that delivers a photographic history of the consoles that started it all right up to Series S/X and PS5, with 50 additional pages having been added to accommodate many of the latest machines for a total of 86 consoles.

Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Box Set:

