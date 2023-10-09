Best LEGO fall Prime Day deals: UCS Republic Gunship $325, UCS Batmobile $280, more

All of the best fall Prime Day 2023 LEGO deals are here. For its Prime Big Deals Day sale, Amazon is leading the pack with a collection of discounts on the year’s latest sets, while the likes of Walmart enters with some rare chances to save on display-worthy models and more. You’ll find new all-time lows across an assortment of Star Wars sets, the latest from the Marvel lineup, and more as part of the best LEGO Prime Big Deals Day price cuts.

Love it or hate it, LEGO’s UCS Republic Gunship has been one of the most talked about sets since it launched back in the summer of 2021. Since then, a lot of the negative press has died down and builders have come around on the UCS Clone Wars kit. Now Amazon is offering the second chance of the year to save, dropping the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship to $325 shipped. Today’s offer would be a notable discount even if the set sold for its original MSRP, but since last fall saw a permanent price increase to $400, you’re looking at an even better value. Dropping by $85, this is the best price in over a year and comes within $5 of the last markdown to beat today’s offer. It’s also matched over at Walmart.

Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final build spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from back in 2021 details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you.

There’s also plenty of other LEGO Star Wars sets on sale, including some rare chances to save on 2023 creations:

Plus 2022 kits, too

Another massive creations is headlining the Prime Big Deals Day sale, with Walmart offering the new LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $180. Down from $270, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon right now, the savings take $90 off. This is the first offer of the year and a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the set arrives as the largest recreation of the iconic Tumbler to date. Those bricks have been put to good use in order to stack up to over 17 inches long with plenty of detailed paneling and other display-worthy inclusions. The entire build rests on a rotating display base and is complemented by a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures. Dive into our launch coverage.

More details on the LEGO Republic Gunship discount:

Voted for by fans to become a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, this mind-blowing, big LEGO set has a display stand with an information plaque and 2 LEGO minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a Star Wars lightsaber. Step-by-step instructions are included, so you can immerse yourself in the building challenge and enjoy the fun, creative process.

