Best LEGO fall Prime Day deals: UCS Razor Crest first discount, UCS Hulkbuster $250 off, more

All of the best fall Prime Day 2023 LEGO deals are here. For its Prime Big Deals Day sale, Amazon is leading the pack with a collection of discounts on the year’s latest sets, while the likes of Walmart enters with some rare chances to save on display-worthy models and more. You’ll find new all-time lows across an assortment of Star Wars sets, the latest from the Marvel lineup, and more as part of the best LEGO Prime Big Deals Day price cuts.

Save on the LEGO UCS Razor Crest

Amazon is now offering one of the best LEGO deals we’ve seen all year. The LEGO UCS Razor Crest was just launched last fall, and it is finally seeing the first and only chance to save so far. The Ultimate Collectors Series set now sells for $479.99. It’s down from $600, and marking a new all-time low. This is $120 off and the only chance to score this massive recreation of Mando’s ship.

The UCS Razor Crest stacks up to 6,187 pieces and arrives as one of the largest Star Wars kits of all-time. It’s not exactly minifigure scale, but one of the closer models to being the perfect size for the included figures. It looks amazing on the outside with a display-worthy design, but also carries that over to some furnished interiors with the same attention to detail.

Then there are the minifigures. The LEGO Group is delivering four different characters from the Disney+ series, three of which are exclusive to the new UCS Razor Crest set. Because we’re talking about The Mandalorian, you’ll notably find Din Djarin himself outfitted with a refreshed look of his original Durasteel armor complete with arm printing and some other updates. You’re of course getting Grogu, as well.

Then there’s the other pair of exclusives who arrive in the form of two other characters, of which you’ll find the Mythrol bounty from the first episode for the first time. There’s also a new mold for Kuill who comes complemented by a brick-built Blurrg. All of that makes this one of the best LEGO fall Prime Day deals, and one of the most enticing discounts of the year from the LEGO world.

Love it or hate it, LEGO’s UCS Republic Gunship has been one of the most talked about sets since it launched back in the summer of 2021. Since then, a lot of the negative press has died down and builders have come around on the UCS Clone Wars kit. Now Walmart is offering the second chance of the year to save, dropping the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship to $325 shipped. Today’s offer would be a notable discount even if the set sold for its original MSRP, but since last fall saw a permanent price increase to $400, you’re looking at an even better value. Dropping by $85, this is the best price in over a year and comes within $5 of the last markdown to beat today’s offer.

Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final build spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from back in 2021 details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you.

There’s also plenty of other LEGO Star Wars sets on sale in addition to the LEGO UCS Razor Crest, including some rare chances to save on 2023 creations:

Plus 2022 kits, too

Easily one of the most wild deals this year for the fall Prime Day event is on one of the more controversial sets around. The Marvel UCS Hulkbuster normally sells for $550, but it’s now seeing a Prime Big Deal Days discount down to $299.99. This is a new all-time low that’s well below previous mentions. And no wonder! It’s $250 off. We last saw it at $385 back over the summer by comparison, which is what the LEGO Group itself has it on sale for right now.

Also on sale today, the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite is getting in on the Prime Big Deal Days action. It now sells for $68.99 and is seeing one of the very first chances to save since its launch earlier in the year. This set normally sells for $100 and is now 31% off in order to land at a new all-time low. Dive into our launch coverage for a full breakdown of how this 749-piece set stacks up.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the latest Iron Man Hulkbuster arrives with the UCS-style treatment we typically see from the Star Wars stable. It delivers a massive 20.5-inch tall design that is packed with some pretty intricate details. The proportions might not be exactly what you’d expect from a kit of this caliber or price, but the LEGO Group at least adds in some fun features like light up bricks and compatibility with the early 2022 buildable Iron Man figure. It also comes with an exclusive Tony Stark minifigure who is half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

One of the things that makes this set even better is that a fan just showed that you can use only the included bricks to build a far better final model. So if you’re up for a challenge, you can go check out this even more impressive creation from famed builder Ransom_Fern. They uploaded the instructions on how to turn the official LEGO UCS Hulkbuster into the improved version, and we previously detailed just what to expect from the transformation.

Last year, the LEGO Group launched one of its most unique sets to date in collaboration with Sony. The LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck quickly became a favorite amongst builders before being deemed the best set of 2022 at the end of last year, and now you can finally score a chance to save. Courtesy of Amazon, the video game-inspired set is now marked down to $75.99 shipped. It’s down from $90 and making one of the best kits on store shelves right now an even better buy.

Assembling one of the more iconic elements from the Horizon series, the brick-built Tallneck stacks up to 1,222 pieces. It primarily builds the giraffe-like mechanical beast who stands over 13 inches tall, but also a little display base that makes this the perfect build for collectors. Throw in a minifigure-scale Watcher as well as an exclusive version of a brick-built Aloy figure and it should be a bit more clear on why we ranked this kit so highly in our top kits of 2022 post.

LEGO Flowers

LEGO Speed Champions deals:

Another massive creations is headlining the Prime Big Deals Day sale, with Walmart offering the new LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $180. Down from $270, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon right now, the savings take $90 off. This is the first offer of the year and a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the set arrives as the largest recreation of the iconic Tumbler to date. Those bricks have been put to good use in order to stack up to over 17 inches long with plenty of detailed paneling and other display-worthy inclusions. The entire build rests on a rotating display base and is complemented by a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures. Dive into our launch coverage.

More details on the LEGO Republic Gunship discount:

Voted for by fans to become a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, this mind-blowing, big LEGO set has a display stand with an information plaque and 2 LEGO minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a Star Wars lightsaber. Step-by-step instructions are included, so you can immerse yourself in the building challenge and enjoy the fun, creative process.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!