Spigen’s new StandBy ArcField MagSafe charging stand sees first deal at $40, more from $13

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its new PF2100 ArcField Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand for $39.99 shipped. This model fetches a $100 price tag on the official site but it launched on Amazon last month at $50 and is now 20% below that. This is the first notable deal since release and, subsequently, the best price we have ever tracked. While it might not be one of those $100+ 15W models, this 7.5W charger does include a built-in magnetic charging pad for your iPhone 12 through 15 alongside a Qi-style charger in the base for AirPods and the like at a much lower price point. The sleek black stand also features Airboost technology to “automatically detects the optimized charging mode” as well as overheat protection that “enables optimized temperature control and higher performance.” Head below for more Spigen fall Prime Day deals.

We aren’t tracking all that many price drops on its new iPhone 15 case collection – roughly 5% off or so – but you can get a better of what to expect from its latest covers in our hands-on review and be sure to check out the brand’s epic vintage iMac G3-style covers if you haven’t yet.

And for the rest of the Spigen fall Prime Day deals, head over to this landing page for deals on its 15W magnetic MagSafe chargers, cable organization cases, screen protectors, wall chargers, and more starting from $13 Prime shipped.

We are also tracking the best prices yet on the Totallee iPhone 15 cases at 50% off as well as the very first deals on a range of the OtterBox covers.

And be sure to hit up our roundup of the top 10 fall Prime Day deals still available.

Spigen ArcField Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand features:

2-in-1 MagSafe Charger: Designed for MagSafe, Max 7.5W for your iPhone and Max 5W for your AirPods. It requires a 20W wall adapter (not included) for optimal performance.

Convenient Magnetic Pad: Effortlessly charge AirPods with a magnetic pad for easy placement and secure charging.

Customizable Viewing Angle: Adjust the charger stand up to 45 degrees for the perfect viewing angle while enjoying horizontal viewing while your iOS 17 iPhone charges seamlessly in StandBy Mode.

