Schwinn Voyager electric bike offers up to 65 miles of travel for all-time low of $792 ($1,008 off)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike with a large step-over frame starting from $866.04 shipped. Down from $1,800, with a regular price tag of $2,000, today’s deal gives you a total $934 in savings. It comes in as the fifth discount of the year, and $91 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low. This e-bike is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. Equipped with a 250W hub-drive motor, it can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself. The LCD handlebar display gives you real-time assist levels, battery life, and range. The suggested rider height for this e-bike is Five-foot-seven to six-foot-one.

If you’re looking for a much cheaper option for casual cruising around the neighborhood, Amazon is currently offering the Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle Electric Bike for $360. Arriving pre-assembled, this e-bike offers both a full-powered throttle as well as a pedal assist option. It is able to reach a top speed of 15 MPH and using only the throttle, can last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Its height can be easily adjusted to switch from an adult rider to a smaller teen, and it features a foldable frame that allows for compact storage within vehicles, under desks, and other small places.

And if you’re more of a scooter person, who also prefers the biggest and best that can be offered, check out our coverage of the Segway SuperScooter GT2P. This SuperScooter comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery, this scooter boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles.

