Bosch EV300 Level 2 EV charging station fills your battery within 10 hours for $566 ($270 off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station for $566.10 shipped, after clipping the on-page $270 off coupon. Bringing costs down from $836, after only a few major markdowns throughout the year, today’s deal is a 33% discount and a new all-time low. It comes in $17 under our previous mention and $28 above the current going used rate. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord. You can install it indoors or outdoors without worry thanks to its weather-resistant build. It features LED indicators providing a real-time charging status, and its SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of EVs sold in North America. It comes with a pre-installed NEMA 14-50 plug, and a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for protection wherever you choose to install it. Requires a dedicated 40A, 240V circuit.

If you’re more in the market for a portable EV charger, Amazon is offering a 34% discount on the VEVOR LEVEL 2 16A Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $100.69 shipped. This 16A level 2 EV charger is designed for a quick and effortless charging experience, promising to charge your EV “4 times faster than other 8A level 1 chargers you have used before”. It features LED indicator lights to show four possible statuses, and even identify its working condition, as well as a smart chip that provides protection against lightning, leakage, grounding, over voltage, under voltage, over charge, over current, and overheating.

And you can also check out our past coverage of the ShockFlo S1 Level 2 EV Charger, a 40A EV charging station that was designed for at-home installation, boasting the ability to “charge up to 8 times faster than a standard wall outlet”, and providing 36 miles of range per hour of charging.

BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station features:

Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, the Bosch EV300 Level 2 AC Charging Station is a compact, yet powerful charger, providing 32A capacity and charging up to 4 times faster than with a standard EV cord

EV300 is UL listed and tested to all applicable industry standards and built to be weather-resistant so, whether installed indoors or out, this charger will safely and reliably charge in rain, snow, sleet, ice – or in the comfort of your garage

EV300 features simple, at-a-glance LED indicators that provide current charging status – readily visible from across the garage or driveway – for easy identification, a tamper resistant mounting bracket, and easy to manage 16 foot cable

Industry standard SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of Evs sold in North America

Includes pre-installed NEMA 14-50 plug, NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation (outdoor installation requires in-use cover over receptacle); Dedicated 40A, 240V circuit required for installation

