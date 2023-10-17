Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips with USB-C or Lightning see rare discounts from $78

Amazon is now discounting the Razer Kishi V2 iPhone Gamepad Grip in both Lightning and USB-C form-factors. The savings start with the Lightning model at $77.97 shipped, which lands from the usual $100 going rate to mark the second-best price to date at 20% off. It comes joined by the USB-C version at $85.99, also down from $100 and marking one of its first discounts. Each one will work with iPhone, so whether you’re rocking one of the just-released iPhone 15 series or still have a previous-generation 14 model or older, you’ll be able to pick out which version of Kishi V2 gamepad is compatible with your device.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on either a Lightning port or USB-C connection that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September. The USB-C compatibility is live following Backbone setting the pace with its existing controllers getting iPhone support.

While the Razer Kishi models above are some of our favorite options for gaming on-the-go, those who already have an Xbox controller can make out for less by going with a slightly different approach. With Microsoft’s gamepad being compatible with both iOS and Android, you can pair it with the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip at just $12 in order to step up the handheld setup. It will position your handset right over top the controller and for a whole lot less than either of the Kishi accessories on sale above.

Razer Kishi V2 features:

Rethink everything you knew about mobile gaming. Razer Kishi v2 is a universal mobile gaming controller that brings a console-class gameplay experience to your iPhone. Play the best AAA games, on your iPhone, exactly as you’d expect to play them on a game console – zero compromises.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

