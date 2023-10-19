Rad Power offers scary good deals on RadRover 6 Plus e-bike at $1,799 (Save $300), RadRunner 2 at $1,299

Rad Power Bikes has launched its 13 Nights of Halloween sale, taking up to $300 on two of its e-bike models, like the RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike for $1,799 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $2,099, today’s deal is a 14% markdown off the going rate, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise that “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.”

Equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the five-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

The RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike, discounted to $1,299 shipped, is a more jack-of-all-trades model, designed to help you carry cargo, a passenger, or even your morning coffee along for the commute, with a payload of 300 pounds. It comes with the same 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery, offering up the same speeds and travel range as the above model. It features a four-level pedal assist, a rear-mounted cargo rack, puncture-resistant fat tires, and a more simplistic control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assist settings.

As the name of the sale implies, these deals will only last for the 13 days and nights leading up and through Halloween. Rad Power also has other deals on different models that will remain through December 31, like the $700 off discount on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step model for $1,399 shipped. Head on over to their deals page here to browse more models and discounts.

RadRover 6 Step-Thru features:

From city streets to mountain trails. Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated ebike in the industry.

