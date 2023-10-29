LEGO’s 2023 Advent Calendars on sale for one of the first times: Star Wars, Marvel, more from $28

The holidays are inching closer, and that means that it’s almost time to begin piecing together the daily builds of your LEGO Advent Calendar. If you haven’t already picked up one of the festive countdown sets, now is your chance. Amazon is marking down four of the annual releases, including the new Star Wars, Marvel, City, and Friends collections. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for a full breakdown of the LEGO Advent Calendar deals and what to expect from this year’s holiday countdowns.

No matter which one of the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2023 that you opt for, each one includes 24 miniature creations from their respective themes – which you’ll likely know from our annual recaps of the sets. Be it mini recreations of iconic Star Wars vehicles to builds out of the MCU, or even holiday sweater-clad versions of iconic characters, there are some fun smaller inclusions that help you count down to the actual festivities at the end of December. These discounts are also all the more notable considering the LEGO Group raised the prices of the licensed kits from past years, so scoring some added savings helps offset the increase.

LEGO Advent Calendars on sale:

More on the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar:

Build festive joy during the Christmas holidays with an Advent calendar featuring daily collectible surprises including Star Wars characters, mini building toy vehicles and accessories. Includes Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia.

