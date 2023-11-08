New all-time lows discount DJI Avata FPV drone bundles from $1,019 (Reg. $1,278+)

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Walmart is now discounting a pair of bundles on the new DJI Avata FPV Drone. Both of these offers are limited to Walmart+ subscribers, and then will officially open up to everyone at 3 p.m. EST. Right now, the Explorer Combo drops down to $1,019 shipped from its usual $1,278 price tag. That’s $259 off and marking a new all-time low as one of the first discounts so far. Our previous mention had this kit at $1,198, so now you’re saving an extra $179. Today’s savings also continue over to the Pro-View Combo at $1,139. It’s down from $1,428 and marking a new all-time low at $289. Head below for more.

These packages include everything you need to dive into first person flights including the Avata drone itself and some new DJI accessories. As far as the former goes, the Avata arrives with an 18-minute flight time packed into a compact build. It can travel at up to 60.3 MPH. The drone comes outfitted with an onboard 4K-capable camera that streams a wide 155-degree FOV back to the included headset from the 1/1.7-inch sensor. Speaking of, there’s also the FPV Remote Control 2 and DJI Motion Control for two different types of flight control, both of which pair with the just-refreshed Goggles 2. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

DJI Avata features:

Enjoy total immersion and intuitive control with DJI Avata. When you combine Avata with the goggles and motion controller, flight becomes accessible to all. With the DJI Motion Controller, intuitive flight is in your hands. Squeeze the trigger and bolt forward or turn a corner with the swivel of your wrist. Avata features an upgraded camera system so that no extra attachments are needed. Enjoy next-level imagery with the 1/1.7-inch sensor, 155° FOV, and flagship stabilization. 

