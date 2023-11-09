Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad falls to new low of $199 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Generation iPad. It’s now dropping down to $199 shipped, saving you $50 from its usual $249 price tag. This is the first time it has dropped below $224, which has been the only other price cuts we’ve seen since this accessory launched last fall. Today’s offer is the first chance to save in months, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more.

If you’re looking to bring that same elevated typing experience to your iPad Pro instead, we’re tracking a discount on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard this week, too. It now drops down to $219 on Amazon, delivering a floating hinge design instead of the detachable form-factor offered by 10th Generation companion instead at $80 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio features:

The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad (10th generation) companion. It features an incredible typing experience with a scissor mechanism, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, and a 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard, a protective back panel with stand that both attach magnetically to iPad.

