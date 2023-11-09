Get a lifetime of language learning with Babbel for just $150 (Reg. $599)

From improving your job prospects to connecting with new friends, there are many good reasons to learn a language. Babbel is a best-selling app that makes the process much easier. For a short time, you can get lifetime unlimited access for only $149.97 (Reg. $599) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many of us learn a second language for professional reasons. After all, multilingual people earn between 5% and 20% more on average. However, language learning also has proven cognitive benefits, and it can help you reach out to distant friends and family.

So, why don’t we all do it? Well, learning a second language can be hard. But not with Babbel.

Designed by over 100 linguistic experts, this powerful app helps you master another language in just 10–15 minutes each day. You learn through fun, interactive lessons, and Babbel takes you from absolute beginner to fluent speaker.

Along the way, you learn how to read, write, speak, and understand your chosen language. Babbel uses recordings of native speakers to improve your comprehension, and the app even simulates conversations to help you get used to the natural back and forth.

When it’s your turn to speak, Babbel’s speech recognition technology provides feedback on your accent. You also get access to personalized feedback sessions that help you with blind spots. It’s just like having a teacher with you, everywhere you go (even offline).

Babbel has been downloaded 10 million times to date, earning ratings of 4.5/5 stars on Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store. It has also received rave reviews from publications like The Economist and PCMag.

Lifetime access is normally worth $599, but you can get your subscription today for just $149.97 on a special one-time purchase, only available until November 16.

