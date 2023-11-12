Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs return to low prices: 15-inch at $999 and 13-inch at $899

Best Buy today is offering the best prices yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs. Both sizes of the portable machine are now up for grabs, with the newer and larger 15-inch M2 MacBook Air stepping into the spotlight first. It now sells for $999 shipped after an extra My Best Buy member-exclusive discount applies, saving you a total of $300. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second time, too. You’ll find it over at Amazon for $1,049 (what you’d pay without being a Best Buy member). We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

If you’re looking for an even more portable way to bring home an M2 machine, Best Buy continues the savings over to the 13-inch counterpart of M2 MacBook Air. It now sells for $899 after that bonus My Best Buy code automatically applies, taking $200 off its usual $1,099 price tag. This is matching the all-time low for one of the first times, too.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!