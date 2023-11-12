Take 50% off Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor at new $1,102 low

The best price to date is here on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor. Amazon is now marking the new release down to $1101.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped, delivering $1,098 in savings along the way. It’s down from the usual $2,200 going rate and beating our previous mention by an extra $100. This is a new all-time low, too, too. If you want to cut to the chase on if this monitor is worth the cash, our hands-on feature is worth a look. Otherwise, we break down what to expect for the new battlestation upgrade below.

Samsung’s new Odyssey OLED G9 monitor arrives with a massive 49-inch curved panel that boasts plenty of other impressive specs to live up to its title of world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor. It’s more than just about size this time around, with the gaming display also sporting a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response times.

Its support for DisplayHDR 400 only adds to how vibrant your games will look thanks to the OLED panel, with Samsung helping you take full advantage of the UltraWide form-factor by baking in the ability to turn the single monitor into two displays. You can plug in a secondary machine to play games on one side while managing your Twitch stream on the other, or even leverage its built-in smart streaming tech to pull up Netflix or another service.

If you need something even more capable, don’t forget to check out Samsung’s new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD monitor. This bad boy just launched last month and delivers an even more battlestation-worthy upgrade to your gaming setup.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor features:

Introducing the world’s first 49″ OLED monitor, the Odyssey OLED G95SC with Neo Quantum Processor, which brings brighter whites, deeper blacks and near infinite color contrast. Its curved screen wraps around your field of view for truly engrossing gameplay in up to 32:9 aspect ratio. With a hair-raising 0.03ms response time on the 240Hz refresh rate screen, you can react to your opponent’s every move quicker than ever before. In addition, Gaming Hub allows you to instantly access top streaming services and your favorite consoles.

