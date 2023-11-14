Save $650 on EF EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 1,024Wh power station with 220W solar panel for $999

Just in time for the winter months ahead, EF EcoFlow has begun its early Black Friday deals, with Amazon now offering the DELTA 2 Solar Generator with a 220W Solar Panel for $999 shipped, after clipping the on-page $650 off coupon. Down from its $1,649 price tag, this solar generator has only received one previous discount this year, which happened to be a part of the short-lived fall Prime Day deals. Today’s discount is the first major price cut to continue past a two-day limit, coming in as a 39% markdown off the going rate, and landing $100 above the all-time low from the earlier two-day event.

The DELTA 2 boasts a 1,024Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 3,000Wh with the addition of extra batteries (sold separately). It is able to fully recharge in up to six hours with the included 220W solar panel, and its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out in the wilds of the world. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. Head below to read more.

Other EcoFlow power stations receiving discounts:

EcoFlow’s Black Friday deals will be coming in phases over the course of the month, with discounts increasing as the weeks continue up until the end of the month. You can head on over to our Green Deals guide to keep up-to-date on the best deals on power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, and more.

EF EcoFlow DELTA2 Solar Generator features:

Made for the Outdoor. Replace your outdoor generator with a solar generator. Includes a 220W Bifacial solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy. Charge your DELTA 2 even faster with green energy.

Built to Last 6x Longer. Its LFP battery chemistry makes for a portable power station with a 3000+ cycle life. Enough for years on end of use. With a sophisticated BMS, you can go easy knowing its an auto-regulating portable battery to keep you safe.

Power Almost Anything. Solar powered generator have come a long way. Power all your appliances with 1800W output, that’s on par with outdoor generators without the fumes or noise. With 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.

Expandable Capacity from 1-3kWh. With the standalone portable power station sporting 1kWh, you can add on extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh. Ideal for camping, RVs or home backup power.

*DELTA 2 and 220W Portable Solar Panel will be shipped separately.

