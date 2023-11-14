Sony’s PS5/PC INZONE headsets with 360 spatial audio now start from $58 (Reg. $100+)

Alongside the all-time low now live on the new all-black INZONE H9 wireless set with noise cancellation, Amazon is offering the entry-level Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset for $58 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a notable 42% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and has only ever been beaten out by a very short-lived summer Prime Day offer at $8 less. While the H3 isn’t one of the higher-end models in the lineup, it is a more affordable way to bring home Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for an “immersive 7.1-channel surround sound experience.” You’ll also score the “wide, soft headband” and “soft nylon ear pads” alongside the onboard smart boom mic (fold down to talk and flip up to mute) as well as 28 hours of battery life. Head below for more deals and details. 

More Sony INZONE deals:

Be sure to head over to our hands-on reviews of the new Sony INZONE Buds as well as the H9 and H3 models

You won’t find more affordable Sony INZONE gaming headset than the model above, but for something even less pricey with a similar look, check out the JBL Quantum 100P Console Gaming Headset for PlayStation at just $40

While the brand new PS5 PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds have now sold out for the time being, you can still land a pre-order on Sony’s latest flagship PS5 PULSE Elite Wireless Headset at $150.  

And while we are talking PlayStation, the new PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III console bundle is still live at $500 alongside the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console bundle. And you’ll find the rest of the now live PlayStation Black Friday deals right here as well as details on this week’s upcoming offers right here

Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset features:

  • Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection.Specific uses for product : Gaming
  • Game for hours in comfort with soft headband and smooth ear pads
  • Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function
  • Ergonomically designed controls for effortless operation
  • Personalize your experience through the INZONE Hub software
  • For PC and PlayStation 5
  • Elevate gaming experience with INZONE gaming monitors (available Summer 2022)

