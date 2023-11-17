Sonos Black Friday sale goes live with first Era 100 discount at $199 (Save $50), more

Sonos is launching its big Black Friday sale as we head into the weekend. The savings today arrive on just about everything the brand sells, including its popular home theater packages, soundbars, standalone AirPlay 2 speakers, and even portable offerings. Easily the star of the show this year is on the all-new Era 100 Speaker. This is the very first chance to save at $199 shipped, dropping down from its usual $249 price tag in the process. It’s also matched at Crutchfield. We haven’t seen a discount on this new release since launching earlier in the year, and now Black Friday is living up to the hype by offering a new all-time low.

The new Sonos Era 100 arrives as its entry-level speaker. But there really is hardly anything about this release that can be considered basic. It features a pair of internal tweeters to go alongside three class-D amplifiers, all of which enables stereo playback from just a single one of these Era 100 speakers. the speaker has all of the expected Sonos smart tech, like AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Trueplay tuning. We fully break down the whole experience over at 9to5Mac.

Alongside the new Era 100, there are also tons of other discounts in the Sonos Black Friday sale this year. Below you’ll find deep discounts on speakers for all around your home, and even some that can travel with you outdoors.

Home theater gear:

Standalone speakers:

Sonos Era 100 features:

The compact and humidity-resistant Era 100 lets you enjoy the convenience and sound quality that made Sonos famous, in just about any room you’d like. This next-gen speaker offers some exciting upgrades over its predecessor, the Sonos One. These include built-in Bluetooth for even more listening flexibility and a 47% faster processor for improved stereo separation and detail. And its mid-woofer is 25% larger, giving it stronger, richer bass. Use one Era 100 by itself, or pair two together for an even bigger, more spacious sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!