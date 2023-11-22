Casely Black Friday 50% off everything: Beatles and Monet iPhone 15 cases, much more

Update: The BOGO FREE sale has now traditional into the official Black Friday sale that’s offering a straight 50% offeverything.

After launching its new iPhone 15 collection and the epic official Beatles cases, Casely has now started Black Friday early with a notable buy one get one FREE sale. Today’s sitewide event offers up the best prices we have tracked on its iPhone 15 covers yet, effectively delivering as much as 50% in savings if you’re willing to buy two of them (our exclusive code below is your best bet if you only want one). The early Black Friday sale also comes just in time to knock the prices down on its brand new Monet series cases, placing works of fine art from the iconic artist directly on to the back of your handset of choice (iPhone 15 and older/other devices included). Head below for a closer look.

Casely early Black Friday sale – BOGO FREE

The Casely early Black Friday sale is now in full swing, offering up a notable BOGO FREE promotion on just about everything it sells when you apply code BOGO-GIFTS at checkout. This includes the brand new Monet series cases adorned with famous works of art as well as the all-new Beatles cases we featured at launch, and the rest of the brand’s artistic designs.

With the base model cases starting at $30, you are looking at a potential $30 or 50% in savings here when purchasing two cases of the same value. If you’re not interested in two of them, use our exclusive 9TO5MAC30 code to knock 30% off just one of them instead.

The BOGO FREE sale includes all of its cases as well as the brand’s MagSafe Power Pod battery packs that also come in many of the same patterns as the covers themselves – check out our hands-on review of those right here.

Monet’s View iPhone 15 case features:

View of Vétheuil, the stunning painting from Claude Monet, is on full display with this limited edition phone case. The renowned artist completed this landscape in 1880 that depicts the village northwest of Paris. Monet’s View is available in both the Classic and Bold Collection and is part of the collaboration between Casely and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

