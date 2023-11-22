Govee Thanksgiving sale up to 44% off: Matter strip lights, smart outdoor lighting, more from $15

As part of its early Black Friday deals and joining a solid price drop on its new Christmas lights, the official Govee Amazon storefront has now kicked off an early Thanksgiving sale at up to 44% off. Loaded with indoor and outdoor smart solutions, one standout has its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s holiday deal is matching the all-time low, coming in at a few bucks under previous mentions for the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. The Wi-Fi light strip works alongside Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings for a unified control setup with other Matter-supported smart home gear. You’ll find a 6.5-foot run of multi-color action, voice command support, music syncing tech to dance along to your Christmas tunes, and other smartphone-controlled customizations. Head below for more details and Govee early Black Friday deals.

Govee early Black Friday deals – outdoor smart lighting:

Govee early Black Friday deals – indoor smart lighting:

Head over to our now updated master Black Friday deal roundup and our smart home hub for even more offers going live ahead of the main event. 

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

