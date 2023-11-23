Thanksgiving Kindle deals: Kindle Scribe all-time low from $240 ($100 off), kids’ models, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBlack Friday 2023
New lows! From $80

The Thanksgiving Kindle deals have now arrived alongside new all-time lows alongside the new fire HD tablet offers. As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched its pre-holiday Kindle reader sale. First up, let’s take a look at the 16GB Kindle Scribe model at $239.99 shipped. Down from the regular $340 price tag, this is nearly 30% off and the lowest price we have ever tracked. Today’s deal undercuts the fall Prime Day offer by $25 to deliver the lowest total you’ll find anywhere on Amazon’s most powerful Kindle reader since it initially debuted back in September of 2022. The only full featured Kindle reader out there, it ships with Amazon’s digital pen for taking notes, making lists, and more as you read. Head below for additional details and more of the Amazon early Black Friday Kindle deals. 

The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date. It allows folks to “use the four brush types to write and sketch on included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” Centered around a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, it also delivers access to millions of books and USB-C charging. Here are the two configurations, both with various internal storage capacities and now at the best prices ever:

Thanksgiving Kindle sale:

You’ll also find up to 20% off select Kindle accessories right now include cases, stylus options, and more.

 Kindle Scribe features:

  • Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.
  • Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.
  • Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.
  • Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WD’s popular Red Pro NAS drives see 2023 lows for...
Google Pixel Watch is an even better value at $200 all-...
Seagate’s Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card drops to...
Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earb...
Amazon Thanksgiving Fire tablet sale from $40: All-new ...
Samsung 2TB T7 portable SSD drops to $100, 4TB from $20...
Black Friday 2023 Deal Hub: Save on latest from Apple a...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds with Alexa return to $...
Load more...
Show More Comments