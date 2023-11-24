HORI’s Split Pad Compact controllers for Nintendo Switch starts at $32 lows (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set at $66.44 shipped. Arriving in an adorable kavender colorway, today’s offer clocks in as a notable price cut from its usual $80 going rate. This is 17% off and a new all-time low. This set includes an adapter that lets you use the ergonomic Joy-Cons on the big screen. Today’s discount also applies to the Split Pad Compact set without the attachment at $31.99. This is 36% off the usual $50 price tag and marking a new all-time low. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage from last fall, as well.

HORI’s Split Pad Compact brings some added ergonomics into the action of your Nintendo Switch with a unique design that merges the typical Joy-Cons with a full-sized controller. Living up to its name, the design is a bit more compact than the Pro version that has been featured on 9to5Toys many times in the past, with a more sleek build that improves the handheld experience with a built-in D-Pad, addressable buttons on the back, and much of the same comfortable design.

As far as this Black Friday’s Nintendo Switch discount, you can now save on the OLED model starting at $290. This is a rare chance to save on the company’s latest hybrid console with your choice of either white or neon Joy-Cons in the box.

HORI Switch Split Pad Compact features:

The Split Pad Compact attaches to the Nintendo Switch™ system to provide a full-size controller experience in Handheld Mode. The ergonomic form factor fits your hands perfectly for increased comfort and control. Features include full-size analog sticks and D-pad, turbo functions, and assignable rear buttons. Available in Light Gray & Yellow and Apricot Red colorways.

