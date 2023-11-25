Cyber Monday 2023 Deal Hub: Save on latest from Apple and Google, TVs, home goods, more

It’s officially Cyber Monday 2023 here at 9to5Toys, and many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked off a number of promotions. This year, you’ll find discounts on the latest from Apple, Google, Amazon, and many other top brands, all at the best prices ever ahead of the holidays. Down below, you’ll find only the best of the best as part of our curated Cyber Monday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location.

Cyber Monday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at this point. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear, and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

The folks over at Best Buy are also competing heavily this year, with an aggressive sale that offers a little extra savings for my Best Buy members. And we can’t forget about Walmart, who is also offering one of the best Cyber Monday sales this year, too.

Apple headlines this year’s best deals

Cyber Monday is easily one of the best times of the year to buy Apple gear, and for 2023 just about everything from the company is on sale. All-new M3 MacBooks? You bet. Lowest prices of the year on AirPods? We’ve got them. iPads? Yup! Not to mention tons of accessories for the whole lineup too.

Macs

Apple Watch

iPads

AirPods

Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 15 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.

Accessories

Roborock kicks off Cyber Monday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Cyber Monday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions, and everything in-between.

Best Google Cyber Monday deals now live for 2023

Other Android gear

Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of these are some of the deals ever, with each of the Cyber Monday deals being detailed below.

Amazon gets in on the savings, too

Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Thanksgiving Week savings this year, joining the likes of Apple and Google with some notable first-party hardware offers. Ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more, everything below is at the best price of the year for Cyber Monday 2023.

Wrap up some new smart home gear for Siri with Aqara deals

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to upgrade your Siri smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. There’s quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year. You can also apply code USCE1TOY to take an extra 20% off.

Camera E1: $48 (Reg. $60)

Video Doorbell G4: $91 (Reg. $120)

Smart Lock U100: $133 (Reg. $190)

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Tons of our favorite tech on sale

Headphones see massive markdowns

Now’s the time to upgrade your smart home

Green Deals save you some extra green

The holidays are the perfect time of year to buy a new robotic vacuum – and not just because of the discounts. Having an extra hand helping around the house can make all the difference for getting through those large family gatherings, and Dreametech is marking down an assortment of its latest autonomous cleaning solutions to help with the cause for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can also take an extra 5% off the discounted prices with our code 925bf5off

Or save an extra 10% off with code 925bf10off

Best Cyber Monday 2023 gaming deals

Hard drives and storage on sale

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

