LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday deals live: Grogu 50% off, AT-TE $113, 2023 sets, more from $7

Amazon is kicking off some Cyber Monday deals on LEGO Star Wars sets today. The savings are carrying over to just about every corner of the catalog, with new 2023 models seeing some of their very first discounts to some of the more popular builds falling lower than ever before. Fitting more into the latter category, the latest LEGO X-Wing Starfighter has never sold for less with a drop down to $32.39 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $50, with today’s offer saving you 35%. It’s of course a new all-time low, but also $8 under our previous mentions. We loved it in our hands-on review, and break down why below the fold alongside all the other early LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday deals from $7.

The latest playscale LEGO X-Wing may not be as impressive as the massive UCS version that debuted earlier in the year, but it’s still one of the more beloved kits on the market right now – at least from the Star Wars collection. I was a massive fan of it back when I first built it in 2021, and all this time later I still love how good it looks up on display. The whole kit uses its 474 pieces to assemble an ever 12-inch starfighter, complete with Luke in his pilot uniform, Princess Leia, R2-D2, and General Dodonna.

To go alongside the X-Wing above, Amazon is also marking down the Imperial counterpart. Right now, you can save on the LEGO TIE Fighter at $29.19, delivering the best price cut of the year in the process. It normally sells for $45, and is now seeing an enticing $16 price cut. This model stacks up to 432 pieces and assembles a pretty solid TIE Fighter. We walked away impressed by the overall design and what you get for its MSRP in our review – which of course is now only made better by the savings.

Save 50% on a buildable LEGO Grogu

Walmart is now offering the best price of the year on the buildable LEGO Grogu set. This creation normally sells for $90, but is now dropping down to just $45. It’s the lowest we’ve seen and one of the first price cuts this year. There’s really no beating 50% off a set like this, especially considering it’s a rare chance to bring the galaxy’s most beloved Jedi in training to your collection. Stacking up to 1,073 pieces, this set measures up to over 7-inches tall to assemble Grogu. Complete with posable ears and a knob from the Razer Crest, this set is a must-have for fans of The Mandalorian. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details just how cute this set is.

Hoth army builders are in luck this Cyber Monday, as Walmart is now offering a fun bundle combo on a pair of sets themed around the snow planet. Both the Hoth AT-ST and Snowtrooper Battle Pack are now combined for $45. This is down from the usual $70 price tag you’d pay for the pair, saving you $25 and marking a new all-time low. It’s a rare chance to save on the variant Imperial walker, and gets you a pair of builds for less than ever before.

You’d currently pay nearly $60 for both sets with their Cyber Monday discounts. So bundling the pair means you can score an extra four Imperial troopers for your army for just about the price of the walker alone.

LEGO’s 924-piece Inquisitor Transport Scythe hits $85

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on one of last year’s biggest kits from a galaxy far, far away. Arriving from Kenobi, the new Inquisitor Transport Scythe is the villain’s ship from the series and arrives with 924 pieces at $85. With a sleek black design and interior room, there’s folding wings and an all-around unique build as far as LEGO Star Wars ships are concerned. It’s down from the usual $100 going rate and marking only the third cash discount at $15 off. Learn more in our launch coverage .

Though the real star of the show for the upcoming set has to be the minifigures. As of now, all four of the inclusions are exclusive to the Inquisitor Transport Scythe. Leading the way is Obi-Wan himself who rocks an updated look for his older self in the Disney+ show, but you’re also getting three of the Inquisitors.

Build your Clone army with LEGO’s AT-TE

Joining in on the LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday sale is a great price cut for Clone army builders. LEGO’s recently-released AT-TE walker. Dropping to its second-best price of the year, the new kit from the prequels is now down to $112.99 at Walmart. Typically fetching $140, you can now save $27 and score one of the year’s best discounts. Our launch coverage offers some extra insight.

The new AT-TE stacks up 1,082 pieces while measuring over 17 inches long – though the real star of the show is the included minifigures, of which there are a grand total of seven. You’re most notably looking at the very first inclusion of Phase II Commander Cody, something LEGO fans have been asking for ages that the AT-TE finally delivers. You’re also getting three of the plane 212 Legion Clone Troopers to go alongside a matching Clone Gunner and three battle droids. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with a Spider Droid.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2023 deals right now:

Amazon today is also extending the Cyber Monday savings over to the all-new LEGO Star Wars Mechs. The new wave of kits just launched back in August, and are now falling to all-time lows at $12.99 each. Normally fetching $16 each, today’s nearly 20% off discounts arrive to make these slightly over-priced kits a bit more affordable.

The new LEGO Star Wars Mechs are one of the more unique additions to the theme. They first launched in August at $16 each, arriving to stir up a lot of talk in the LEGO world. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the wave in our announcement coverage, but you’re effectively looking at three different mechs each themed around a different Imperial character. As fun as these are for younger builders, older fans will certainly find the $13 price tag to be a solid way to score each of the respective pilots.

Plus 2022 LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday deals now live, too

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing features:

It’s packed with authentic details to delight fans, including an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit with space behind for R2-D2, wings that can be switched to attack position at the touch of a button, retractable landing gear and 2 spring-loaded shooters. This awesome building toy for kids features Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO Star Wars minifigures, each with weapons, including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure.

