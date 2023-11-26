Amazon clears out Jetson Canyon folding electric scooter with 52% discount to new $432 low

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter for $431.61 shipped. Down from its regular $900 price tag in time for Cyber Monday, this deal is the second discount of the year that we have tracked, giving you $468 in savings off the going rate. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website anymore either, as it has been retired, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP. This deal lands $224 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option or perhaps a model with farther mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. It has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $392.34 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you’ve been considering making the leap to e-bikes, check out this rundown of our favorite e-bike deals from a selection of popular brands. Most of these deals will be ending within 24 to 48 hours, so don’t wait too long and miss your chance to expand your commuting and joy-ride options.

Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter features:

Top Speed: Get where you need to be fast with the Canyon’s top speed of 15.5 mphto make an impact

Max Range: A max range of 22miles allows riders to explore their neighborhood or commute all on a single battery charge

LCD Display: Track battery life, speed, and miles ridden

Speed Modes: Select from three speed modes

Brake Style: The Canyon comes with a hand brake

Easy Folding Mechanism: Put away and store the Canyon with ease

