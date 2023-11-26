Give your PC a much-needed upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $23

You never know when you’ll need to upgrade your computer’s operating system. If you fall in the camp of those needing to upgrade their operating system from Windows 10, look no further than Windows 11 Pro. With a price tag of just $22.97, It’s available at a significant discount from its original price of $199. This deal is an extra $2 under our previous mention, too!

Regardless of one’s reasoning for upgrading their OS, it almost always leads to one better than the last. Earlier this year, Windows enhanced its operating system with Windows 11 — a much-needed upgrade that brought many enhancements.

PC Magazine and TechRadar have both rated Windows 11 Pro 4 stars.

This iteration from Windows is tailored for business professionals and enterprise use, but anyone can benefit from its features. Security is just one of those features that Windows 11 Pro significantly enhanced. Biometrics login, Smart App Control and TPM 2.0 are just a few features Windows 11 Pro uses to safeguard computers.

Microsoft’s groundbreaking operating system over the years gained its popularity for the sheer amount of productivity power it offered users. This year’s version is no different. It includes an amplified search experience along with snap layouts and desktops to help users stay on task. Improved voice typing adds even more to productivity.

Windows 11 Pro isn’t just work-oriented.

Gamers’ graphic cards can tap into DirectX 12 to take the gaming experience to another level. For those who might be unfamiliar, DirectX 12 boosts frames per second (FPS), which allows graphic cards to reach their full potential of producing graphics that rival reality.

Additional professional features such as Azure AD, BitLocker, and Windows Sandbox, among others, are included with Windows 11 Pro. Microsoft Teams, Widgets and Touchscreen are also packaged in the operating system.

All that’s needed to ensure installation is a computer with four GB of RAM and 40 GB of hard disk space.

You don’t have to purchase a new computer to enjoy the benefits of Windows 11 Pro. Buy Microsoft’s latest operating system today for $24.97 (reg. $199) when you purchase it by 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 9

