Amazon now offering Xbox Series X consoles at $400 for Cyber Monday ($100 off), more

Update: Amazon is now offering Xbox Series X consoles for $399.99 shipped, down from he regular $500 for its best price of the holiday season yet.

Update: Select Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers now down at $45 (Reg. up to $70) via Amazon and Walmart.

Most of the best Black Friday Xbox console deals are set to go live today. The official Xbox Series X Black Friday deals, alongside the Series S, are scheduled to go live today. While Microsoft’s digital Xbox game sale certainly launched a bit early, all signs point to the best Black Friday Xbox console deals we have tracked going live shortly (if they aren’t already). According to the official Black Friday preview, we will be seeing straight up $50 price drops on Series X and Series S consoles alongside some bundle offers from various storefronts across the web, but some retailers are going to be sweetening the deal with bonus gift cards starting today as well. Head below for more details on best Black Friday Xbox console deals.

Best Black Friday Xbox console deals:

First let’s quickly get the official price drops out of the way, and then we’ll feature some of the standout (and likely doorbuster) offers that might sell out very quickly.

We will also being seeing the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle and the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle at $50 off while supplies last. These deals will likely go live at all major retailers as well.

Update: Dell is now offering the standard Xbox Series S down at $224.99 shipped, one of the best straight up Series S cash discounts we have tracked for Black Friday yet.

Now, the following offers are the special deals you’ll want to watch out for starting today and through this weekend if you’re looking to land some of the best Black Friday Xbox console deals we have tracked so far this year. Again, there’s no telling how fast they might sell out, you’ll need to be a Best Buy Plus/Total Member for one of them, and we might very well see other retailers matching these offers come next as we push towards Thanksgiving. But you certainly can’t go wrong with these deals:

Xbox Series X Console $450 ($550 value) | Starts Nov. 18 Plus $50 Best Buy Gift Card For Best Buy Plus/Total Members

($550 value) | Starts Nov. 18 Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle $450 ($635 value) | Starts Nov. 19 Plus $75 Target Gift Card

($635 value) | Starts Nov. 19 Xbox Series X Console $450 ($575 value) | Starts Nov. 19 Plus $75 Target Gift Card Plus FREE game

($575 value) | Starts Nov. 19

