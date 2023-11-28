Ninja’s 12-in-1 Double Oven air fryer helps with holiday meal cooking down at $250 (Reg. $330)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor in stainless steel for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $330, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low to deliver a price on par with the best we have tracked. This one hit Amazon back in February just before we had a chance to go hands-on with a very similar model. It features what Ninja calls a Flex door – this essentially creates two separate ovens so users can “access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook two meals, two ways on the top and bottom.” More than just your typical countertop oven, you’re looking at a 12-in-1 setup with loads of cooking options including everything from baking and basic toasting to full-on air frying and convection modes on the bottom. There’s enough space for up to 6 pounds of wings and it ships with a series of included accessories (two sheet pans, a pair of wire racks, air fry basket, and the removable crumb tray). Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

While we are still tracking the Ninja OO101 Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven down at $300, there are also loads of notable kitchen gear from the brand still seeing holiday pricing. The bakeware starts from $14 and you’ll even find cookers for even less than the model above, like the SFP701 Combi all-in-one multi-cooker, oven, and air fryer. This one is now down at $180 shipped or $50 under the going rate to deliver a similar countertop setup as the model above at a lower price, albeit without the Flex door and with a smaller form-factor.

Another notable deal we are still tracking in the cooking category is on Anova’s 2023 Sous Vide Cooker Nano. This is the latest model now sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon – you’re looking at the $87 Cyber Monday price and it might not be around for much longer. Swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven features:

Creates two separate ovens. Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom. Two separate ovens prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so your flavors stay separate. Sync both independent ovens to cook 2 meals, 2 different ways that finish at the same time. Bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the Top Rapid Oven. Air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the Bottom Convection & Air Fry Oven.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!