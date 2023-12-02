Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2023 Advent Calendars: Day 2

Running for almost a decade at this point, each December we kick off the annual tradition of seeing what’s in the year’s LEGO Advent Calendars. And for 2023, there’s so much to be excited about. With 24 days of different creations on tap, we’ll be taking a day-by-day look to highlight all of the miniature creations, minifigures, and other builds in the countdown to the end of the month. This year. we’re checking out the latest LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, City, and Friends Advent Calendars for 2023.

For the first time ever, we’re taking a look at four different LEGO Advent Calendars for 2023. So whether you’re following along at home with your own unboxing experience or just checking out the builds to get in on the festivities, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2023 Star Wars, Marvel, City, and Friends LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

We’ll be publishing updates each and every day up through December 24 at around 10 a.m. EST every morning. The lead image will also be a silhouette of the included characters and builds, but if you go any further you’ll see spoilers!

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023 — Day 2

Star Wars — Justifier

A perfect follow up to Omega from day 1, today we’re assembling a miniature version of Cad Bane’s Justifier. The full playscale set for this ship was previously the only way you bring home Omega originally, and now we’re getting a micro version.

And as it stands with today’s Advent Calendar inclusion, I’m digging the design. It’s nothing all too special, but the fact that the LEGO Group was able to get the tail on the back to actually work – like it does in-universe – is just such a novel inclusion.

Marvel — Winter Quinjet

Marvel is already getting festive for the LEGO Advent Calendar, with a build for day 1 that really embodies what we love to see from these Christmas countdown sets. Following up Iron Man, today we now have a Winter Quinjet!

This winter build isn’t made up of all too many pieces, but does a pretty perfect job at recreating the iconic Avengers vehicle. The whole thing is made out of white and red bricks, as you’d expect from something blending in with the holiday festivities. It does break that with a little transparent cockpit element and some gold on the wings, but the whole build so fun.

We also have the second creations from the LEGO City and Friends 2023 Advent Calendars. There’s a pair of builds, with the first being a small North Pole sign pointing to Santa’s workshop, as well as an archway on the Friends side of the countdown.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023 — Day 1

Star Wars — Omega

Kicking off all of the festive action, we have our very first minifigure! The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar makes a bit of an interesting choice for 2023’s first day with the inclusion of Omega, but I am all for it. We’ve only had a chance to score this figure in one set previously. So anyone who didn’t score last year’s Justifier ship hasn’t had a chance to bring this character to their collection.

It’s the same minifigure as before, and there’s no reason to complain there. Omega completes Clone Force 99 as the final member of the Bad Batch and comes complemented by a tiny brick-built sleigh that she can fit in. All in all, a very good start to the holiday countdown this year.

Marvel — Iron Man

As far as what’s in store for the first day of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar, we have another minifigure. I couldn’t think of a better start than including Iron Man, and for the festive set we get a more recent version of his Mark 85 Armor. It’s the same torso that we’ve seen in tons of sets by now, but is one of the first times that we’re getting the updated helmet design. So if you didn’t already buy the latest Iron Man Armory set, this is a great way to grab a new minifigure.

We also have the first creations from the LEGO City and Friends 2023 Advent Calendars. There’s a fun snowman build that imitates a skier, as well as Autumn from the Friends theme, complete with a snowboard and helmet.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar:

Build festive joy during the Christmas holidays with an Advent calendar featuring daily collectible surprises including Star Wars characters, mini building toy vehicles and accessories. Includes Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!