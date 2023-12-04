JBL Bar 500 5.1-Ch. soundbar with AirPlay 2 returns to $380 low, more starting from $120

Amazon is offering the JBL Bar 500 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $379.95 shipped. Down from its $600 price tag, this soundbar has only seen six discounts over the year, each of them occurring every few months. Today’s deal is a 37% markdown off the going rate, coming in $19 under the current used pricing and returning to the all-time low that matches early Black Friday listings. All-in-all, you’ll be receiving $220 in savings, giving you an extra chance at grabbing this soundbar while it still remains within the holiday rates.
Bolstered by Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound, this 5.1-channel soundbar also features built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast to give you access to 300 online streaming services – plus, the Wi-Fi support allows the sound bar to automatically update itself. Its PureVoice dialogue enhancement technology utilizes JBL’s unique algorithm to optimize voice clarity in order to ensure you never miss a word of dialogue, even when the surround effects are at their peak. It also includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer for that mighty blood-pumping bass that takes you even deeper into theater-quality immersion. Head below to read more.
Other JBL soundbars seeing discounts:
- Bar 2.0 All-in-one, 2.0 channel: $120 (Reg. $200)
- Bar 2.1 Deep Bass, 2.1 channel with wireless subwoofer: $230 (Reg. $300)
- Bar 300, 5.0-channel all-in-one: $300 (Reg. $400)
- Bar 700, 5.1-channel with detachable surround speakers: $600 (Reg. $900)
- Bar 1300X, 11.1.4-channel with detachable surround speakers: $1,100 (Reg. $1,700)
You can also check out our past coverage of the Sony HT-S40R 5.1-channel Home Theater Soundbar System that is currently available again for $249. This 600W home theater system will let you feel every note and hear every whisper thanks to its 5.1-ch surround sound. The included rear speakers ensure every inch of your room is covered, while the subwoofer provides that deep bass you crave.
JBL Bar 500 features:
- Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam Surround Sound: Immerse yourself in theater-quality 3D surround sound. Hear extraordinary sound effects from everywhere in the room, without the need for extra surround speakers.
- Built-In Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in: Get ready to explore. Access over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in. Enjoy all of your favorite audio content, Internet radio, and podcasts in high definition. The Wi-Fi connection also allows automatic software updates, so you can always enjoy the latest features.
- With 590 watts of total system output power, the JBL Bar 500 transforms your movies, music and games into immersive sound experiences.
- 10″ Wireless subwoofer: Thrilling, precise bass from a mighty 10″ wireless subwoofer brings the action to your movies and the emotion to your music.
